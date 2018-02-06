SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police say they arrested a three-person drug dealing team.
Police put out a photo showing the drugs they seized, including meth, heroin, and cocaine. It happened in the 600 block of Eddy Street.
Police seized 235 bindles of meth, heroin, and cocaine–valued at $561.
Investigators say they made the arrest in the Tenderloin District of the city.
And they said they are targeting locations where drug dealing is hurting families.
