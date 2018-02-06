Report: California may be fighting wildfires wrong

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SACRAMENTO (KRON/CNN) — A new report indicates California should be using controlled burns to better manage wildfires.

A growing concern is a history of wildfires burning out of control in the Sierra, and now, there are more dead trees in the forest adding fuel to the fire.

“Over the course of our study, we started with a 102 million dead trees in the Sierra, and now, there are 129 million dead trees,” The Little Hover Commission Acting Executive Director Terri Hardy said.

in a year-long study, The Little Hoover Commission concluded California is doing it all wrong.

“I think we’ve seen a century of mismanagement,” Hardy said.

Mismanaging fires by trying to suppress them instead of letting them burn naturally.

Instead, the commission says we should be reducing dead trees by fighting fire with fire, and it turns out, they say, we’re burning money too.

“If you look at the difference in the costs for prescribed fire, it’s $200 an acre as opposed to $800 an acre fighting wildfires,” Hardy said.

That’s why an inmate crew on Tuesday is eliminating dead trees and underbrush in a controlled burn at Auburn State Recreation Area.

“The more fuel that there is, the hotter it burns,” Cal Fire Capt. Joe Madsen said. “And so it’s important for us to have less fuel so that we can get closer in to actually put our fire lines in.”

And in recreation areas like one with majestic vantage points overlooking the foothills, wildfires are a constant threat.

“With a recreation area as popular as Auburn, we’re looking at a million visitors a year,” Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske said. “The potential for someone being careless with fire is there.”

And that’s why Cal Fire is working actively with rural residents to create at least 100 feet of space surrounding their homes where flames can’t reach them.

“We have an aggressive goal of doing 250,000 defensible space inspections, as partnered with landowners to take care of their own fuel reduction efforts,” Cal Fire Unit Chief George Morris III said.

The California Forestry Association released a statement in response to the report.

They say they support the commission’s findings.

