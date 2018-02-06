San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds’ number

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants will retire Barry Bonds’ number #25.

The Giants announced Tuesday morning the retirement ceremony will happen on August 11.

From the Giants:

Bonds will join an elite group of New York and San Francisco Giants players as the 12th player to receive this honor. Bonds wore number 25 in his 15 seasons with the Giants from 1993-2007. He will join Orlando Cepeda (30), Juan Marichal (27), Willie Mays (24), Willie McCovey (44) and Gaylord Perry (36) as the sixth member of the San Francisco Giants to have his uniform number retired. New York Giants legends whose numbers have been retired include: Bill Terry (3), Mell Ott (4), Carl Hubbell (11) and Monte Irvin (20). Christy Mathewson and John McGraw – who both predated numbers on jerseys – have also received this honor.

Barry Bonds’ reaction:

“I’m both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season. As I’ve always said, the Giants and Giants fans, are a part of my family. Growing up, Candlestick Park was my home away from home, and it is where my dad and godfather Willie played. For me to have played on the same field as them, wear the same uniform and now have my number retired, joining Willie and the other Giants legends is extremely special. Number 25 has meant a lot to me throughout my career and it is even more special that I got to share that with my dad,” said Bonds.

Bonds’ stats with the Giants:

He spent his final 15 Major League seasons in a San Francisco uniform, compiling a .312 batting average with 381 doubles, 41 triples, 586 home runs and 1,440 RBI in 1,976 games. He can be found throughout the SF-era record books, ranking in the top 10 for batting average (first), games (third), at-bats (third – 6,263), runs (first – 1,555), hits (third – 1,951), doubles (first), triples (fourth), home runs (first), RBI (first), stolen bases (first – 263) and walks (first – 1,947).

