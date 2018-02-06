Sheriff’s deputies pull over low-flying balloons

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies have pulled over two hot-air balloons for skimming rooftops in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino Sun reports that the Sheriff’s Department began receiving calls shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday about the balloons coming dangerously close to rooftops in Yucaipa and even hitting the tops of trees.

A sheriff’s statement says deputies went to the neighborhood, where they saw a green balloon and a blue balloon flying above a golf course and coming within 5 feet of rooftops.

The deputies got the attention of the pilots and had them land. One set down on a high school baseball field and the other in an orange grove in Mentone.

Authorities will send a report to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will decide if the pilots violated any air laws.

