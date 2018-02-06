Strong earthquake rattles east coast of Taiwan

By Published:
Earthquake (file graphic)

BEIJING (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.4 earthquake has struck near the coast of Taiwan.

The agency says the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island’s east coast.

The preliminary information suggests the quake was about 9.5 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

