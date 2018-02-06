Study: San Francisco ranks 5th in world’s worst traffic congestion

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (WTNH/KRON) — San Francisco has ranked No. 5 in the world’s worst traffic congestion, according to a study.

Los Angeles came out on top of the list, followed by Moscow, Russia.

New York City ranked No. 3 on the list. San Francisco finished just behind Sao Paulo, Brazil.

INRIX says drivers in-and-around San Francisco spent 79 hours battling traffic congestion in 2017 during peak hours.

According to the 2017 Traffic Scorecard by INRIX, out of more than 1,300 cities in 38 countries, Los Angeles claimed the Worst Congestion-title for the sixth consecutive year.

The study also says drivers in-and-around the City of Los Angeles spent 102 hours battling traffic congestion in 2017 during peak hours.

