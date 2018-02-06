Trump: ‘Disgraceful’ that man in US illegally killed NFL player

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “so disgraceful” that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally
Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: “So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018
My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018
Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.
