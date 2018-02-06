VIDEO: President Trump says ‘I’d love to see a shutdown’ if no immigration deal

Donald Trump
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Striving to fulfill a campaign promise, the Trump administration Thursday proposed regulations to facilitate interstate sale of health insurance policies that cost less but may not cover as much. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Trump threatened a government shutdown if the Democrats don’t agree to change some of the loopholes that allow MS-13 and other gang members into the country.

“If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” he said, adding that “it’s worth it for our country.” The comments came during a roundtable that he hosted at in the Cabinet Room at the White House.

It came in response to comments from Rep. Mike McCaul.

“I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of,” the President said.

But another GOP congresswoman, Rep. Barbara Comstock, told Trump “We don’t need a government shutdown on this.”

Trump responded, “You can say what you want. We are not getting support of the Democrats.”

