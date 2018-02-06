VIDEO: President Trump says ‘I’d love to see a shutdown’ if no immigration deal

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Trump threatened a government shutdown if the Democrats don’t agree to change some of the loopholes that allow MS-13 and other gang members into the country.
“If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” he said, adding that “it’s worth it for our country.” The comments came during a roundtable that he hosted at in the Cabinet Room at the White House.
It came in response to comments from Rep. Mike McCaul.
“I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of,” the President said.
But another GOP congresswoman, Rep. Barbara Comstock, told Trump “We don’t need a government shutdown on this.”
Trump responded, “You can say what you want. We are not getting support of the Democrats.”
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- TWO DIE WHILE DIGGING FOR CLAMS AT BEACH
- RESERVATIONS REQUIRED TO SEE YOSEMITE’S FIREWALL
- DUMP TRUCK LOSES BRAKeS SLAMS INTO CARS
- BABY FIGHTING FOR LIFE AFTER SIMPLE COLD TURNS INTO COMA
- RESTAURANT OWNER BUSTED AFTER CUSTOMER FINDS COCAINE IN ORDER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE