VIDEO: President Trump says ‘I’d love to see a shutdown’ if no immigration deal

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Trump threatened a government shutdown if the Democrats don’t agree to change some of the loopholes that allow MS-13 and other gang members into the country.

“If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” he said, adding that “it’s worth it for our country.” The comments came during a roundtable that he hosted at in the Cabinet Room at the White House.

It came in response to comments from Rep. Mike McCaul.

“I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of,” the President said.

But another GOP congresswoman, Rep. Barbara Comstock, told Trump “We don’t need a government shutdown on this.”

Trump responded, “You can say what you want. We are not getting support of the Democrats.”

