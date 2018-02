VIDEO: Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm apartment fire in Fremont

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

FREMONT (KRON) — A firefighter was hurt in a two-alarm apartment fire in Fremont on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the city’s Warm Springs neighborhood on 81 Shaniko Common. Four apartments are involved, firefighters said.

The blaze has been knocked down and is being contained.

The firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.

