VIDEO: Police worried about gunfire erupting at East Bay sideshows

DUBLIN (KRON) — The illegality of sideshows has become potentially more dangerous for drivers, spectators, and police.

Guns are now being fired in the air during these events, and police say the problem is no longer found in one city.

It has become a regional problem.

Now, one East Bay law enforcement agency is responding with a beefed-up sideshow task force.

The sound of guns being fired in the air is an alarming new development at illegal sideshows.

“You know we have been dealing with sideshows for many, many years,” Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said. “I think now it has definitely evolved into more of an outlaw mentality.”

The concern is when someone with that alleged mentality is trying to get away from being caught by police at a sideshow. Even the officers who are trying to break it up are not safe, Kelly said.

“The reckless, lawless behavior and the assaults on police officers is unacceptable,” Kelly said.

No longer thought of as just an Oakland phenomenon, sideshows are now a regional problem for Bay Area cities.

In response, multiple law enforcement agencies have formed a special task force to address the situation.

“And we’re going to put a stop to it, so we have formed a sideshow task force with the Oakland Police Department working with our South Bay partners, the San Jose Police Department, and different agencies in Santa Clara (County) to really combat this problem,” Kelly said.

