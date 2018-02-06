VIDEO REPORT: Coyote with head stuck in jar rescued

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
AUBURN (KRON) — A California community has come to the aid of an animal in need.
The coyote in question got her head stuck in a jar and needed a helping hand to get free.
Watch the above video to see the full report.
