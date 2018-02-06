VIDEO REPORT: Coyote with head stuck in jar rescued

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

AUBURN (KRON) — A California community has come to the aid of an animal in need.

The coyote in question got her head stuck in a jar and needed a helping hand to get free.

Watch the above video to see the full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s