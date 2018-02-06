VIDEO: Suspect, victim in widely shared child porn video identified

DETROIT (AP) — A man arrested in Alabama in connection with a sexually explicit video featuring a young girl is also charged in Detroit with sexually assaulting three young female relatives.

Germaine Moore, 44, surrendered about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to police in Millbrook, Alabama, just north of Montgomery, and faces sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in Detroit said Moore is expected to be extradited to Michigan on first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and other charges for sexual assaults alleged to have taken place from 2011 until last year at times when the girls’ mother was working.

The girls now are 12, 10 and 9.

“The victims live in Michigan,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday. He added that Moore had occasionally visited the family in Detroit and that the girls had visited him in Alabama.

The investigation is continuing, he added.

“In my years of experience in dealing with these types of cases, even though we’re looking at these three victims, I believe that we will probably find that there are additional victims,” Craig said. “We are asking the public that if they recognize this individual and if there’s been any contact to please let us know.”

Craig said police in the Detroit area were aware of the video’s circulation, but initially were “unaware that the actual suspect” had a connection to Detroit.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker said Moore’s fiancee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating. Police in Montgomery charged Jerrell Washington, 42, with distributing the video.

Police in Alabama and Detroit warn against people sharing the video — even in outrage — or risk being charged.

“I know that many around this country had been unintentionally distributing this child pornography for the sole purpose of identifying the victims and the suspect,” Craig said. “The wisest counsel is don’t do it. Notify the authorities … so that we can quickly take action.”

