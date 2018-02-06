WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police in Walnut Creek are warning Apple Watch users after they’ve seen an increase in accidental 911 calls.
“Many calls occur when someone is setting up their watch,” according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.
Officers also say that it is happening when the user’s hand or wrist is bent and it presses the side button.
If you accidentally call 911, police ask that you don’t hang up.
Instead, stay on the line to let them know that it was error and that you are okay.
