Wynn Resorts says in statement casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Published: Updated:
Steve Wynn
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn delivers the keynote address at Colliers International Annual Seminar at the Boston Convention Center in Boston. Wynn, who leans Republican, is hosting the Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 Democratic presidential debate at his Wynn Las Vegas resort-casino. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Wynn Resorts says in a statement that casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s