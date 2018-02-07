17-year-old boy arrested in San Jose murder

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy for homicide.

The boy was arrested in a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Keyes Street.

Investigators say they tracked down a car seen fleeing the scene.

Then, they say they arrested a 17-year old boy in connection with the shooting.

He was booked into juvenile hall for murder.

It is the city’s fifth homicide this year.

Here is the full statement from police:

San Jose, Calif. – On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at about 2:28 AM, San Jose police officers responded to a person shot in the 300 block of Keyes St. in San Jose. Arriving officers located victim Amaya-Perez suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Responding officers obtained a description of a vehicle used by the suspect to flee the scene. Patrol officers located and stopped a vehicle matching the description. One of the passengers, a juvenile, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for murder. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the victim’s identity. This is the City’s 5th homicide of 2018. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

