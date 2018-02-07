2018 Gerber spokesbaby is first with down syndrome

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.

Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.

His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.

Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.

A press release from Gerber said Lucas “won the judges over with his glowing and giggly smile.”

