Amazon patents wristband to track warehouse workers

SAN JOSE (KRON/CNN)–Amazon has patented a wristband that can track everything from a warehouse employee’s location to the worker’s hand movements.

The patents, first reported by Geek-Wire, were filed in 2016 and granted last month.

The technology is described as a time-saving and inventory management system.

The New York Times reports that it isn’t clear if Amazon plant to put the bracelets to use.

Critics have pointed to concerns about privacy and workplace surveillance.

In a statement to The Verge, Amazon disputed concerns that the technology could create a harsher working environment.