Bay Area ranks high in flu severity

(KRON) The flu is sweeping through parts of the Bay Area.

The East Bay and the South Bay are putting Northern California high on the list for flu severity.

The website Doctorsreport.com compiles severity rankings for different strains of the flu.

The Bay Area ranked number 11 nation wide with the most severe cases of Flu A.

Type A Flu Severity Rankings

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, 8.5 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 7.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 7.0 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 6.0 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 6.0 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 5.5 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 4.5 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 4.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 4.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 4.0 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, 4.0 Pittsburgh, PA, 4.0

Data from doctors’ offices is cycled automatically and continually on the Doctors Report website so that information is seven days old or less. Doctors Report tracks 15 major disease and condition categories. The geographic accuracy of the data can be narrowed to zip code and broken down by health condition and age group. Get more information on the website and app here.

From the DoctorsReport website:

Influenza (“flu”)

Influenza (flu”) is a respiratory illness caused by viruses infecting the nose, throat and lungs. Flu can be severe and, especially for the young and very weak, be life threatening. Flu related illnesses that can result include pneumonia, asthma, and dehydration. *Please note – the Influenza A virus may be more serious, especially for infants, elderly and immune compromised people.

