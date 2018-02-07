College football signing day gets awkward

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Pensacola’s Jacob Copeland will likely never forget his National Signing Day experience.
The Escambia High wide receiver decided to commit to Florida, and his mom wasn’t a fan of the decision.
Copeland donned the Florida Gators’ hat and his mom, wearing an Alabama sweater and a Tennessee hat, walked off. She was unhappy to say the least.
