“Golden Retriever Egg Challenge” goes viral

Courtesy: Carrie DuComb/Facebook

BERKLEY, MI (WKRG) – Something called the “Golden Retriever Egg Challenge” is going viral, and dog owners across America are giving it a try.

A woman in Michigan started the whole thing when she posted a video of her golden retriever named Sookie holding an egg in her mouth without crushing it.

Carrie DuComb posted the video on Saturday, but it wasn’t until her niece Haley Bowers shared the clip on Twitter that it really took off.

The niece’s tweet has more than nine million views. It didn’t take long for people across the country to see if their pets were up to the task, and golden retrievers aren’t the only ones giving it a try.

Some have been successful. Others, not so much.

The whole challenge came from the notion that golden retrievers have “soft mouths” because of their hunting prowess which allow them to carry birds and other kills for their owner without damaging them.

While the challenge is getting a ton of clicks and laughs, some veterinarians have some concerns.

The president of the Australian Veterinary Association told BuzzFeed the egg could be a choking hazard, and it could also present a salmonella risk.

As for Sookie, the egg challenge has launched her into the global spotlight, with media outlets and online publications around the world sharing her talents.

Sookie’s owner even shared the video with Ellen DeGeneres on Facebook, hoping to land a spot on the show.

