Suspect in NFL player’s death had been deported twice



INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — An immigrant who was living illegally in Indiana when he was arrested in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed an NFL player had a history of misdemeanor convictions and arrests, including at least two previous instances of driving under the influence, authorities said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump drew added attention to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson’s death on Twitter, calling the highway collision that killed him and another man “disgraceful.” The president also prodded Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security.

The driver believed to be responsible for Sunday’s crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis had been deported twice in the last decade.

He was third on the team with 61 tackles. He was considered a possible starter at inside linebacker for 2017 but missed the season after suffering an injury during training camp.

The 6-foot, 234-pound athlete previously played for the Arizona Cardinals.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has offered to pay for both Jackson and Monroe’s funerals, the team’s chief operating officer, Pete Ward, said.

