INTERVIEW: San Francisco to open safe injection sites as soon as July

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is on track to open “safe injection sites” as soon as July.

This week, the city’s public health department voted to support the idea.

The controversial sites would allow a place for IV drug users to shoot up under supervision.

These are safe injection sites in Canada. Currently, there are none in the United States.

Joining KRON4 on Wednesday night to talk about the idea of safe injection sites is Dr. Alex Kral.

He is an epidemiologist with the non-profit group RTI International, which does community-based research.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES