No fire, just furry: Teen calls 911 to report fire, but emergency was his cat stuck in tree

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager whose cat was stuck in a tree is in bigger trouble after falsely reporting a fire to attract help.

The 911 center’s operations director in Hamilton County, Tennessee, Jeff Carney, tells WRCB-TV that multiple agencies responded to what they thought was a fire Monday at the home of 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane.

Lane’s arrest report says his cat had been stuck in the tree overnight, and he figured the fire department’s “big ladders” would be of use.

He was charged with a 911 violation and jailed on $1,500 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Carney says dispatchers would have connected Lane with the appropriate resources had he been honest. He says such false calls are wasteful and dangerous as responders rush to the scene.

