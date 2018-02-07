Oakland Coliseum DMV closed due to flooding

OAKLAND (KRON)–Flooding forced a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Oakland to close its doors Wednesday morning.

According to DMV Public Affairs, employees at the Oakland Coliseum location discovered that water was coming from building around 7:28 a.m. as they were coming into work.

Authorities say the building will remain closed for the rest of the day due to water damage to the roof.

Appointments are being honored at nearby field offices. 

Customers are advised to visit the following offices:

Oakland                       5300 Claremont Avenue         10 miles
Hayward                     150 Jackson Street                  10 miles
San Mateo                   425 N. Amphlett Blvd.            26 miles
Walnut Creek              1910 N. Broadway                  21 miles
San Francisco              1377 Fell Street                      19 miles

 

