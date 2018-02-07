Oakland Coliseum DMV closed due to flooding

OAKLAND (KRON)–Flooding forced a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Oakland to close its doors Wednesday morning.

According to DMV Public Affairs, employees at the Oakland Coliseum location discovered that water was coming from building around 7:28 a.m. as they were coming into work.

Authorities say the building will remain closed for the rest of the day due to water damage to the roof.

Appointments are being honored at nearby field offices.

Customers are advised to visit the following offices:

Oakland 5300 Claremont Avenue 10 miles

Hayward 150 Jackson Street 10 miles

San Mateo 425 N. Amphlett Blvd. 26 miles

Walnut Creek 1910 N. Broadway 21 miles

San Francisco 1377 Fell Street 19 miles

