People Behaving Badly: Ride-hail double parking problems

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Congestion and traffic are not going to get better soon, not without a little help.

And one City by the Bay is thinking of a way to make things better, but it means everyone will have to help out.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES