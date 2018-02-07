PETA offering reward in search for person who threw Vacaville dog onto I-80

VACAVILLE (KTXL)— PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever tied a missing puppy’s legs together and threw it onto Interstate 80 in Vacaville.

Rex was reported missing last week by his owner, Deb Ferrara.

Monica Andersen and her fiance, Erik Gow, did find Rex later that day while driving by the Davis Street exit off eastbound Interstate 80. But how they found him wasn’t the news Ferrara wanted.

Andersen says she saw Rex thrown from a blue Toyota Prius. His back legs were zip tied, and Rex was struck by a car before Andersen and Gow could reach him.

“While this little dog’s guardian was hoping for him to return home, someone tied him up and tossed him onto the freeway to die,” PETA Vice President Collen O’Brien said in a news release.

Pause 4 Paws, an animal rescue nonprofit, is also offering a reward. At last check, the reward fund had reached $5,600.

Anyone with information about Rex’s death should contact Officer Josue Cuevas at 707-449-5200 and reference Vacaville PD case number 18-01071.

