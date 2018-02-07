Plans to install license plate readers in Alameda on hold



ALAMEDA (KRON)–The Alameda City Council approved plans to install license plate readers at all roads in and out of the city, but it won’t go into effect just yet.

The city council voted to approve funding to eventually get the cameras, but not until the details are worked out. The city needs crucial information in order to move forward, particularly who will get the information from the readers.

There’s fear the information will be shared with ICE officials.

Alameda’s Chief of Police Paul Rolleri, says the city wants to prevent that but needs a policy in place to ensure that never happens.

The readers would be placed in high volumes places throughout the city.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES