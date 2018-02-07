Rally in support of UC Berkeley employee arrested during protest

BERKELEY (KRON)– Students and workers at the University of California, Berkeley are set to rally on Wednesday in support of an employee who was arrested at a protest last week.

Protesters are expected to gather on campus around 11:30 a.m. to speak out against the arrest of UC Berkeley employee, David Cole.

Cole is 51 years old and works as a cook at the university.

He was detained during a protest where he, along with 100 other employees, were picketing for the fair treatment of campus employees.

A video circulated online shows three campus police officer wrestling Cole to the ground. He sustained a cut on his forehead during the arrest and was treated by the Berkeley Fire Department before being transported to Highland Hospital.

Cole was later booked into the Berkeley City Jail and cited for vandalism and resisting arrest.

Witnesses say the arrest stemmed from a car that had begun to push through the crowd and make contact with picketers who were occupying the intersection.

Witnesses also said someone threw something at the car, but pointed out that Cole was still holding his sign after the incident.

The driver circle the block, then got out of the car and identified Cole.

