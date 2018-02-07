Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Stock market plunge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk 4 tips to survive a market meltdown and Snap’s revenue growth blows everyone away.

The stock market’s feverish fall Monday afternoon, punctuated by a nearly 1,600-point intraday drop for the Dow, immediately struck fear in the hearts of many investors and prompted them to reassess their portfolios.

1. Don’t panic

2. Consider buying the dip

3. Or wait and watch

4. Realize the sell-off may be a blip

Disney reported first quarter 2018 earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

Snap, the company that makes the Snapchat app, reported a big earnings beat that sent the stock soaring more than 20%. The company said it now has 187 million Daily Active Users, thanks to improvements made to the Android version of the Snapchat app.

