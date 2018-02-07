Russia alleges Western media preparing bogus Olympic report

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s Foreign Ministry claims that unspecified Western news media are preparing a bogus report about Russian connections in hacker attacks related to the Winter Olympics.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said ”It is known to us that Western mass media are planning to throw in a pseudo-investigation on the theme of `the Russian trace’ in hacker attacks on information resources connected with conducting the Winter Olympics in South Korea.”

”As before, no kind of evidence will be presented to the world,” said the statement, which gave no evidence of its own claims.

The statement comes amid simmering resentment in Russia over its athletes being forced to compete under a neutral flag at the Olympics because of doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

