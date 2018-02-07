San Francisco felony traffic stop nets drug haul

(KRON) A felony traffic stop in San Francisco nets a haul of four different kinds of drugs, cash and a loaded Glock pistol with a high capacity magazine.

Wednesday afternoon San Francisco cops busted multiple suspects with cocaine, meth, pills, pot, a scale and that loaded handgun.

The bust happened two blocks from City Hall at Van Ness and Turk streets.

TL officers respond to a Fight @ Turk/Lev. Leads to a felony traffic stop on vehicle at Turk & Van Ness just now. Drug dealers with loaded Glock pistol w/ high capacity magazine. All Suspects in custody. Cocaine, meth, pills, marijuana and cash. Making TL safer every day. pic.twitter.com/zz4UTh9DUs — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 7, 2018

