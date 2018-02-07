San Francisco felony traffic stop nets drug haul

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) A felony traffic stop in San Francisco nets a haul of four different kinds of drugs, cash and a loaded Glock pistol with a high capacity magazine.

Wednesday afternoon San Francisco cops busted multiple suspects with cocaine, meth, pills, pot, a scale and that loaded handgun.

The bust happened two blocks from City Hall at Van Ness and Turk streets.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s