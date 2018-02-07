WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Tempers were flaring at a community meeting between city and federal officials and residents who are trying to rebuild after the deadly firestorm ravaged the North Bay.

And now, fire victims say they are left dealing with more problems and conflicting information.

The massive fire turned neighborhoods into rubble.

And on Wednesday night, residents say they are constantly getting the runaround.

And they say they are dealing with a new set of problems like water contamination, FEMA clearance issues, and just no communication from head officials.

The most common problem was about debris removal. That’s where a lot of people still are in the process.

Many have not even begun to rebuild. What they are saying is that they were told FEMA would take on the costs and/or responsibility of the debris removal and removing the foundation before residents rebuilt.

What some are hearing is that part of the foundation is not covered for removal. So, some are being told that they have to cover the cost themselves.

Others say they’ve been told that they have to hire a private contractor to do the job, but they can send the bill to FEMA for reimbursement.

The problem is they aren’t hearing consistent answers from FEMA and federal officials as well as city officials.

So, as they are spending thousands of dollars to clean up, they don’t know how much of it they’ll see again.

“You know, and I know, everybody means well, but we are talking about a lot of money, and who is going to pay for it?” Santa Rosa resident Judy Morris said. “We all signed up with FEMA, thinking that they said they would remove the foundation and the debris. And now, we are stuck with the foundation in the center. It’s just very discouraging. Who is in charge of Santa Rosa overseeing this? That’s what I would like to know.”

Charlie Sheppard also had some questions.

“How do we know you’re going to honor the fact that you are going to pay for our trees if we take them down?” Sheppard said. “How do we know you are going to honor the fact that if we get a private contractor in there and they do the job not 40 percent. They do 100 percent done, that someone is going to pay for that, rather than us. How do we know?”

The water contamination in the Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa was also a topic of discussion. Officials say 13 are affected.

Those residents have been told not to drink the water, even after boiling because it may contain benzene.

Officials say have no reason to believe this contamination will spread, but they say they are having a difficult time fleshing out the water, so they may have to rebuild the water system.

