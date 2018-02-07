Shelter-in-place in San Francisco due to barricaded domestic violence suspect

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place is in effect in San Francisco on Wednesday night due to a barricaded suspect, police said.

It is happening in the area of Capistrano between Santa Rosa to San Gabriel.

Police are negotiating with a barricaded domestic violence suspect.

Police say the negotiations are going “good.”

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s