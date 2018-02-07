SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place is in effect in San Francisco on Wednesday night due to a barricaded suspect, police said.

It is happening in the area of Capistrano between Santa Rosa to San Gabriel.

Police are negotiating with a barricaded domestic violence suspect.

Police say the negotiations are going “good.”

