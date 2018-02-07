Starman’s journey creates online frenzy after SpaceX launch

SOMEWHERE IN OUTER SPACE (WFLA) — 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the modern space race.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is leading the charge with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy towards the orbit of Mars, which is 140 million miles away.

But the rocket isn’t alone on its journey. A human dummy nicknamed the Starman is along for the ride and folks online just can’t get enough.

People are even talking about what aliens must think when they see Starman flying by.

But Spaceman does serve an actual purpose. The armor he is wearing is an actual SpaceX crew spacesuit. SpaceX said astronauts will eventually wear these very same suits for protection when they travel through the galaxies.

The dummy could be floating in space for a billion years, according to SpaceX.

Analysts say they believe the Tesla owner’s aerospace company could change the landscape of the space industry.

