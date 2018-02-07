Starman’s journey creates online frenzy after SpaceX launch

A mannequin “Starman” sits at the wheel of a Tesla Roadster in this photo posted on the Instagram account of Elon Musk, head of auto company Tesla and founder of the private space company SpaceX. The car will be on board when SpaceX launches its new rocket, the Falcon Heavy, from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Courtesy of Elon Musk/Instagram via AP)

SOMEWHERE IN OUTER SPACE (WFLA) — 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the modern space race.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is leading the charge with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy towards the orbit of Mars, which is 140 million miles away.

But the rocket isn’t alone on its journey. A human dummy nicknamed the Starman is along for the ride and folks online just can’t get enough.

 

People are even talking about what aliens must think when they see Starman flying by.

But Spaceman does serve an actual purpose. The armor he is wearing is an actual SpaceX crew spacesuit. SpaceX said astronauts will eventually wear these very same suits for protection when they travel through the galaxies.

The dummy could be floating in space for a billion years, according to SpaceX.

Analysts say they believe the Tesla owner’s aerospace company could change the landscape of the space industry.

You can watch the Starman’s trip live at any time. Click here to view. 

