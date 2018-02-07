VIDEO: Is California headed for another drought?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Not many people are complaining about the nice weather, but the state is in need of some rain.

Rainfall is way below what it should be for this time of year.

So, are we heading back into drought territory?

Even if we end up getting what is sometimes referred to as a “Miracle March,” when most of our annual rainfall arrives toward spring, it won’t be enough to make much of a difference in terms of runoff into Anderson and other reservoirs.

It’s still too soon to declare a drought, but it’s looking more and more like we are not going to catch up with where history says we should be.

The calendar says it’s early February, but you wouldn’t know it judging from the dazzling display put on by the flowering pear trees that are blooming more than a little early across the Bay Area. Tulip trees are out early too, and we don’t usually see such a profusion of wild mustard until March or later.

It’s as if the trees think winter has come and gone.

The odds of this being a normal rainfall year are slim and none, says adjunct San Jose State Meteorology Professor Jan Null.

“In most places in California, it’s none,” Null said. “Historically, with this little rainfall this late, we’ve never reached normal. In a couple of places like San Francisco, which has records going back to the Gold Rush, we’ve gotten back to normal twice but the odds of doing so this year are very slight.”

Rainfall across the region is little more than half of normal.

December was incredibly dry, almost no rain. Most of the rain we’ve had fell in January, while February has been dry and unseasonably warm.

And there’s no rain on the immediate horizon. In the South Bay, reservoirs are just 26 percent full even though the underground aquifer is in good shape.

It’s hard to believe that Anderson reservoir was full and getting ready to spill over into Coyote Creek and cause a flood just about a year ago.

On Wednesday, it’s a little better than a quarter full.

