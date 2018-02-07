VIDEO: Man stopped by police for DUI does cartwheel for cops



FLORIDA (KRON/CNN)- Florida officers got a startling surprise when they arrested a 30-year-old for driving under the influence.

Officers say it’s Christopher Bidzinski third DUI in three years. They found him after he placed an order at a McDonalds’s drive-thru then passed out behind the wheel.

Police remembered Bidzinski from an incident the night before where they had to take him home. He told police had been drinking chardonnay.

“Take me to jail. I beg of you,” Bidzinski said. “I deserve to go to jail.”

When officers asked him to do a sobriety test, he asked for french fries. Bidzinski eventually agreed, but couldn’t stay focused.

Then out of nowhere, he does a cartwheel.

