Watch: Glowing waves at Big Sur

(CNN)Big Sur is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the US, but a recent bloom in bioluminescent phytoplankton has turned its waves into a full-blown spectacle.
So tonight’s Passion Therapy photo adventure included Rockets and Bioluminescence. Here is a rocket thruster flash over the bioluminescent ocean …. a bit earlier I saw and captured what seemed to be a rocket part re-entering. via Facebook https://t.co/Po7d0Nruw2 pic.twitter.com/7HFSGRiS6j
— George Krieger (@GeorgeKrieger) February 7, 2018
So what’s causing the unusual sight?
“It is almost certainly a dinoflagellate bloom. We are also seeing relative high bioluminescence with our instruments here in Monterey Bay,” Steve Haddock, a bioluminescence specialist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, told CNN affiliate KSBW.
“The species counts from [the] Santa Cruz area show low to moderate numbers of the ‘usual suspects’ of luminous species that we would expect to cause such a bloom: Noctiluca, Lingulodinium, and Protoperidinium being some of the brightest,” he added.
Reports of glowing waves down the California coast have spiked since early January, most likely due to a combination of high nutrient rates and calm conditions that form layers of highly concentrated dinoflagellates in the water, Haddock explains.
Once the wind picks back up, the phytoplankton will likely be dispersed through the waves. In the meantime, tourists and locals are in for a special treat after sunset.
