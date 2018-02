Winner claims $40 million lottery ticket bought in Albany

ALBANY (KRON) – The man who bought a winning $40 million lottery ticket in December in Albany has finally stepped forward to claim his prize.

Rexis de Guia bought the SuperLotto Plus ticket at the Albany Hill Mini Mart, located at 800 San Pablo Avenue, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket matched all six numbers from the December 16th draw: 21, 17, 44, 4, 37, and the Mega number 17.

Guia says he is part of a group of five who will share the jackpot.

