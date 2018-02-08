1 killed, 2 injured in Sonoma County home invasions

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two home invasions Thursday morning left one person dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, two people were shot and one person died from their injuries.
Deputies say there are suspects in custody in Vallejo.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- SF RANKS 5TH IN WORLD’S WORST TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- 3 KILLED IN SEPARATE SAN JOSE SHOOTINGS
- MAN ALLEGEDLY PUT KITTEN IN FREEZER, THREW HER OFF BALCONY
- POLICE WARN OF CHILD PORN SENT THROUGH FACEBOOK
- TODDLER FOUND FROZEN TO DEATH ON PORCH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE