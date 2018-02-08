1 killed, 2 injured in Sonoma County home invasions

By Published: Updated:
Viewer photo of scene in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two home invasions Thursday morning left one person dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were shot and one person died from their injuries.

Deputies say there are suspects in custody in Vallejo.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s