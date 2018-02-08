3 arrested in suspicious death near San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a suspicious death.

It happened on Wednesday night on Post Street near Union Square at around 6:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police found an unconscious man.

He died at the scene.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Andrew Emmett, had injuries that were consistent with a homicide.

Officials were led to Petaluma and arrested three people of interest.

Emmett’s cause of death is unknown.

Here is the full statement from police:

On February 7, 2018 at approximately 6:38 PM, San Francisco Police officers responded to 500 block of Post Street in the Central District regarding a call about an unconscious person. San Francisco Fire Department paramedics had responded and rendered aid, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A San Francisco Medical Examiner responded to the scene and after evaluating the victim’s injuries, determined they were consistent with a homicide. Based on interviews and evidence obtained from the investigation, SFPD Homicide Unit investigators were led to Petaluma, CA. On February 8, 2018, with assistance from the Petaluma Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted at a residence. Three persons of interest were detained in relation to the investigation. The San Francisco Police Department would like to thank the Petaluma Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this homicide investigation. This is an active and open investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

