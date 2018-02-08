AAA: Drowsy driving is a factor in almost 10-percent of crashes



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The American Automobile Association (AAA) is warning drivers of the dangers associated with operating a vehicle while tired.

A new study revealed that drowsy drivers are eight times more likely to get into a severe accident than what federal estimates suggest.

Dr. David Yang, executive director for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says, “drivers who don’t get enough sleep are putting everyone on the road at risk.”

AAA says driving on five-hours of sleep is equivalent to driving drunk.

Short term tactics like drinking coffee, singing, rolling down the window will not work, AAA says the only antidote for drowsiness is sleep.

AAA recommends that drivers:

Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake

Avoid heavy foods

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

