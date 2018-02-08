Crash leaves 1 dead, sends AC Transit Bus into two homes in Berkeley



BERKELEY (KRON)–Ambulances, along with police officers are at the scene of a fatal accident where an AC Transit Bus slammed into a home.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes says the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near Ashby and California.

Sergent Andrew Frankel with the Berkeley Police Department says a red sedan collided with the AC Transit bus. The collision forced the bus into a parked car and home.

Frankel says the driver of the red sedan was killed in the accident.

One passenger was onboard the bus at the time of the crash and was interviewed by investigators.

Expect delays and detours on Lines 12, 80 & 81. Lines 80 and 81 on Ashby Ave are on detour between Sacramento St. and MLK Jr Way. until further notice.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

HEADS UP: Lines 80 and 81 on Ashby Ave are on detour between Sacramento St. and MLK Jr Way. until further notice. — AC Transit (@rideact) February 8, 2018

#Berkeley **Fatality** Major accident involving AC Transit at Ashby and California. Delays and detours on Lines 12, 80 & 81. Not stopping on MLK Jr Way between University and Allston Way. pic.twitter.com/u7iyb3PanW — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 8, 2018

A bus crashes into a home in Berkeley after colliding with a car. One person is dead. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GY1O64M8AR — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) February 8, 2018

