Crash leaves 1 dead, sends AC Transit Bus into two homes in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)–Ambulances, along with police officers are at the scene of a fatal accident where an AC Transit Bus slammed into a home.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes says the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near Ashby and California.

Sergent Andrew Frankel with the Berkeley Police Department says a red sedan collided with the AC Transit bus. The collision forced the bus into a parked car and home.

Frankel says the driver of the red sedan was killed in the accident.

One passenger was onboard the bus at the time of the crash and was interviewed by investigators.

Expect delays and detours on Lines 12, 80 & 81. Lines 80 and 81 on Ashby Ave are on detour between Sacramento St. and MLK Jr Way. until further notice.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

