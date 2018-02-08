MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

NOVATO (KRON) — KRON4 has obtained new video showing a package thief in Novato.

It happened Feb. 3 at a home on Alice Street.

You can see a man approach a porch. He then grabs a brown envelope before casually walking away like nothing happened.

The suspect is still on the loose. Police say the man was following the delivery truck before he swiped the envelope.

Novato police are hoping that somebody will recognize the thief and come forward.

