Court docs: Mother charged in 1-year-old’s death kept children in filthy conditions

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The mother charged in her 1-year-old son’s death appeared in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment.

23-year-old Miranda Gilbert went before a judge arraigned on four charges, including second degree murder.

Gilbert was charged the day after her son was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her mobile home on John Clayton Memorial Highway on the Mathews-Gloucester County line.

She admitted to 10 On You Side that she left her one-year-old alone in a bathtub, saying “I left him for five minutes. You know what, get out of my face.”

The details were not presented in court, but the criminal complaint notes the one-year-old died of “severe burns to his face and body from scalding hot water,” and that when she returned the child was face down in the tub. A search warrant return notes investigators found the one-year-old’s skin in the tub, and some marijuana.

“I am not going to discuss the facts of the case because we are going to try the case in Mathews County, and I am not looking for a change of venue,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Bowen, who will prosecute Gilbert.

The facts according to the criminal complaint are disturbing.

Gilbert and the three children lived in filth with the “presence of rats, mice and cockroaches… rodent feces and waste was found…where the childrens’ diapers were stored and inside of food products and in the area where food was kept in the kitchen of the home.”

“This is a tragic case, and it is very disturbing to see the evidence,” Bowen said in response to the known evidence.

Gilbert’s mother had custody of Miranda’s 2- and 3-year-olds, but they were both removed from the Miranda’s mother’s home and put into custody of social services.

When asked if he supports Gilbert getting bond, Bowen responded, “I oppose bond, and I am not going to comment to my reasons why.”

Bowen didn’t need to worry about that because Gilbert did not request bond, and her attorney refused to say why.

The medical examiner has deemed the death a homicide due to inflicted temporal injuries (injuries over time).

“There is further investigation. I have not received reports form the medical examiner. Different experts will be consulted and involved. We are going to be prepared for trial,” Bowen said.

Gilbert is expected back in court April 4 for a preliminary hearing.

