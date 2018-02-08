ANTIOCH (KRON) — A dangerous fugitive was shot by Antioch police on Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Golf Course Road.

Police say they shot a “dangerous fugitive” wanted by multiple agencies as they tried to take him into custody.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Here is the full statement from police:

This afternoon, shortly after 5pm, Antioch Officers located a dangerous fugitive wanted by multiple agencies, and attempted to take him into custody. During the contact, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the subject. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The subject was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. None of the involved officers were injured during this incident. This case is being jointly investigated along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

