ESPN: Cavaliers trading Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye to Lakers

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Cleveland Cavaliers are sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance.

Wojnarowski reports the Cavs will also send their 2018 first-round pick in a deal with the Lakers.

Thomas arrived in Cleveland from Boston in August, having been traded along with two other players for Kyrie Irving.

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Three impactful details on trade for Lakers: They'll have space for two max contract slots in 2018 or 2019, replenish first-round pick in 2018 Draft and gets Lakers some shooting for rest of season with Thomas and Frye. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES