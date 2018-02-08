Reports of flaring at Chevron Oil Refinery in Richmond



RICHMOND (KRON)– There have been reports of flaring at Richmond oil refinery Thursday morning.

According to Nick Umemoto with the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Team, says the incident was reported at the Chevron Oil Refinery where fire is coming out of one of their stacks.

Umemoto says it routine or could routine maintenance or a larger problem.

At this time, there’s no shelter in place for residents in the area.

Contra County officials say Chevron is aware of protocol and to notify them if things escalate.

The Contra Costa Hazardous Materials unit has not upgraded it to a health advisory.

