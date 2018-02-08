CNN Sources: Government shutdown likely, GOP Sen. Rand Paul holds up votes on budget deal

By and Published: Updated:
Rand Paul
In this Aug. 11, 2017 photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to supporters in Hebron, Ky. A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring Rand Paul. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon. The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul's injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator was "fine." (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, file)

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) — GOP Sen. Rand Paul is holding up votes on the budget deal, saying Republicans and Democrats are “spending us into oblivion.”

Lawmakers are facing a midnight deadline. The deal pending in the Senate must first pass the Senate, then the House and be signed into law to avoid a government shutdown.

The deal appears to have the votes to pass, but rules of the Senate allow individual senators to hold up the process.

Paul brushed off pleas from Senate leaders.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “It’s time to vote.” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says, “We’re in risky territory here.”

Paul is speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday afternoon.

CNN is reporting a government shutdown is likely.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s