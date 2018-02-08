WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) — GOP Sen. Rand Paul is holding up votes on the budget deal, saying Republicans and Democrats are “spending us into oblivion.”

Lawmakers are facing a midnight deadline. The deal pending in the Senate must first pass the Senate, then the House and be signed into law to avoid a government shutdown.

The deal appears to have the votes to pass, but rules of the Senate allow individual senators to hold up the process.

Paul brushed off pleas from Senate leaders.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “It’s time to vote.” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says, “We’re in risky territory here.”

Paul is speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday afternoon.

CNN is reporting a government shutdown is likely.

