Hercules man missing in Fairfield since Saturday

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police in Fairfield are looking for a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Zachery Rose is from Hercules. He was spending the weekend in Fairfield with a friend.

Police say he walked away from his friend’s home on Shorey Way but left his personal belongings behind and has not been seen since.

Here is the full statement from police:

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year old Hercules man. Zachery Rose was last seen on February 3, 2018, at 10:00 pm. He had been spending the weekend with a friend in Fairfield when he apparently walked away from the residence in the 2400 block of Shoery Way. He left his vehicle and personal belongings behind and has had no contact with friends or family since that time. Zachery is a White male, 27-years old, 6’1″, 240 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black Under Armor shoes. According to friends and co-workers, it is very out of character for Zachery to not make contact with anyone. We are asking for anyone who has seen Zachery or may know of his whereabouts, to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600 or the 24 Hr Tip Line at 707-428-7345. You can also text the information by sending “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” along with your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.

