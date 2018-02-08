Homeless sweep underway in Berkeley near Old City Hall



BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley police have sectioned off streets as officers conduct a homeless sweep near City Hall.

KRON’s Lydia Pantazes was live at the scene where she says public notices were given to 15-20 people living in a homeless encampment at Old City Hall.

Sergeant Andrew Frankel with the Berkeley Police Department, says ongoing reports culminated with a fire that happened on Tuesday is what prompted the city to take action.

The small fire broke out in a tent and spread to landscaping. There was some damage to the Old City Hall building.

Officers say there are giving occupants ample time to pack up and move their property. They hope to have the area cleared by 9:30 a.m.

There’s been a growing concern within the community due to the proximity of the encampment to Berkeley High School and city government.

Police say they’ve found needles on the ground along with open containers.

Officers have closed off Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Center Street and Allston.

BREAKING: Homeless encampment being cleared out in front of old city hall in Berkeley @kron4news pic.twitter.com/e4lyZspL9m — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) February 8, 2018

